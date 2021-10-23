(AGENPARL) – sab 23 ottobre 2021 Pick of the Week: Daymé Arocena Virtual Concert []

Daymé Arocena (2021)

Daymé Arocena, vocals

Jorge Luis Lagarza, pianoRafael Aldama, bass

Marcos Morales, drums

Pablo Dewin, videographer and video co-editor

DAYMÉ AROCENA

“Nangareo”

“Trilogia: Oya, Oshun & Yemaya”

“Not for Me”

“Para el Amor: Cantar!”

“Maybe Tomorrow”

“Menuet para un Corazón”

“El Ruso”

“Mambo Na Ma”

“La Rumba Me Llamo Yo”

Full of energy, talent, and charisma, Havana-born jazz vocalist and composer Daymé Arocena comes to the Library to enchant her audience with her rich and powerful vocals. Characterized as “one of the world’s fastest-rising jazz vocalists” by The New Yorker, Arocena brings a program that fuses jazz, Santeria chants, Afro-Cuban rhythms, and contemporary R&B that reflects her cultural and musical upbringing on the island. Compared to such luminaries as Celia Cruz, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone (NPR), Arocena promises a program full of color and spirit. In addition to her virtual performance, Arocena will present five short educational videos on Afro-Cuban rhythms, vocal improvisation, and Afro-Cuban influences in music. Finally, she will join a Library curator in a conversation about her life and music.

Additional Digital Resources

