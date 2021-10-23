(AGENPARL) – sab 23 ottobre 2021 Pick of the Week: Daymé Arocena Virtual Concert []
—————————————————————
Daymé Arocena (2021)
—————————————————————
Daymé Arocena, vocals
Jorge Luis Lagarza, pianoRafael Aldama, bass
Marcos Morales, drums
Pablo Dewin, videographer and video co-editor
DAYMÉ AROCENA
“Nangareo”
“Trilogia: Oya, Oshun & Yemaya”
“Not for Me”
“Para el Amor: Cantar!”
“Maybe Tomorrow”
“Menuet para un Corazón”
“El Ruso”
“Mambo Na Ma”
“La Rumba Me Llamo Yo”
Full of energy, talent, and charisma, Havana-born jazz vocalist and composer Daymé Arocena comes to the Library to enchant her audience with her rich and powerful vocals. Characterized as “one of the world’s fastest-rising jazz vocalists” by The New Yorker, Arocena brings a program that fuses jazz, Santeria chants, Afro-Cuban rhythms, and contemporary R&B that reflects her cultural and musical upbringing on the island. Compared to such luminaries as Celia Cruz, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone (NPR), Arocena promises a program full of color and spirit. In addition to her virtual performance, Arocena will present five short educational videos on Afro-Cuban rhythms, vocal improvisation, and Afro-Cuban influences in music. Finally, she will join a Library curator in a conversation about her life and music.
—————————————————————
Additional Digital Resources
—————————————————————
Looking for additional events?
—————————————————————
Looking for a past edition of the Pick of the Week?