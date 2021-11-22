(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 Pick of the Week: A Fiddler’s Tale []

A Fiddler’s Tale (2021)

Anthony McGill, clarinet | Ian Morin, bassoon

Billy Hunter, trumpet/cornet | Weston Sprott, trombone

Jauvon Gilliam, percussion

Tai Murray, violin | Xavier Foley, contrabass

Nic Few, narrator

Damien Sneed, piano and conductor

Igor Stravinsky’s iconic work L’Histoire du soldat is based on the eternal story of a young man who sells his soul to the devil, achieving fame and fortune, but losing everything when the devil calls in the debt. Wynton Marsalis’ A Fiddler’s Tale retains the outline of Stravinsky’s scenario, but updates the action to the present for a parable involving the devil, corruption and the concept of shame. This program brings together a wonderful lineup of leading musicians including members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and National Symphony Orchestra.

Program

ELLEN TAAFFE ZWILICH

Romance for violin and piano

IGOR STRAVINSKY

L’Histoire du soldat (Suite)

WYNTON MARSALIS

A Fiddler’s Tale

Additional Library Digital Resources

Kazem Abdullah of the Library’s Music Division leads a conversation with Jazz at Lincoln Center Artistic Director, Wynton Marsalis. They discuss his work A Fiddler’s Tale and his collaboration and work with Stanley Crouch.

Kazem Abdullah of the Library’s Music Division leads a conversation with the venerable composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and the violin soloist and professor, Tai Murray. They discuss Zwilich’s Romance for violin and piano and how the concert came to fruition.

🔊 Listen to this