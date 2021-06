(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mer 09 giugno 2021 The University of Louisiana Monroe chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon collaborated with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority on a marketing campaign to reduce underage drinking among college-age students and younger in Ouachita and Franklin parishes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2021/pisigmepsilon_partnership_060921_hy.html