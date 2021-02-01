(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021
Sun 14 Mar 2021 10:00 am
Sun 14 Mar 2021
Sun 14 Mar 2021
Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm
Location: Tanks Arts Centre
Website: www.cairnschildrensmuseum.org.au
Contact person: Sari Lorner
Cost: Free
In celebration of the International Day of Mathematics (IDM), the Cairns Children’s Museum (CCM) is hosting Pi Day – A Celebration of Circles at the Tanks Arts Centre (because tanks are round!) Pi (π) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
For any circle, the distance around the edge is a little more than three times the distance across. Pi Day is observed on March 14 (314 in the month/day format) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. It also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday!
Entry is free and there will be a mix of both free activities and paid workshops for children of all ages. All aspects of the day will have a circle theme and have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) focus.
The goal is for people to learn about Pi in a hands-on, interactive, Covid-safe way, and show children (and adults) that there is math all around us, and that learning about it can and should be fun!
Last updated: 01 February 2021
