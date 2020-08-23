domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
PHYSICS OF ELASTICITY AND CRYSTAL DEFECTS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 23 agosto 2020

“Sutton is a giant in the field… I am certain this book will be a classic.” — Craig Carter, MIT

“Superb…and written in an excellent, engaging styleâ Sutton is an internationally respected expert in structural materials science and condensed matter physics, one of very few people to have such status in these two domains simultaneously.” — T D Swinburne, CNRS, Aix-Marseille Université

“Sutton emphasizes the physical meaning behind the mathematical models he clearly introduces. The style is simple, didactic, and effective. The coverage of some of the Open Questions in Chapter 10 (e.g. electroplasticity) is entirely unique to this book.” — Beñat Gurrutxaga-Lerma, University of Cambridge

“Although there are other relevant texts in this field, this book includes connections to atomic treatments of defects. These are timely additions, and provide new physical insights. Although the book contains much mathematics, it is essentially readable, and stimulating.” — Sir Peter Hirsch, University of Oxford

“This is an outstanding book. Students will appreciate the clarity of the arguments, including careful derivations of some important formulas for elasticity.” — Robert Rudd, Series Editor, Oxford Series on Materials Modelling

“The book is highly accessible, and provides the level of insight into the subject that you would rarely find in academic literatureâ It is particularly significant that the author has made a clear connection between Physics and Elasticity and Defects in this book. There is an established element of tradition here, where L. D. Landau and E. M. Lifshitz included Theory of Elasticity in their famous Course in Theoretical Physics. This new book by Adrian Sutton matches the Landau-Lifshitz book extremely well, providing new, modern insights into the phenomena, and matching the needs of contemporary generations of students and researchers.” — Sergei Dudarev, UK Atomic Energy Authority

“It is quite obvious that the majority of the content is material that the author has worked through from scratch, much of it original, and this is especially reflected in the problems, which are detailed and novel.” — Tony Paxton, King’s College London

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/physics-of-elasticity-and-crystal-defects-9780198860785?cc=us&lang=en

