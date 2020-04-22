mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

ANDREA RICCARDI: L’EUROPA SIA UNITA E PIù VICINA ALLA GENTE

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

VATICANO, RIUNIONE STRAORDINARIA SUL POST PANDEMIA

MINISTERS FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS DISCUSS EU ACTION TO COMBAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

ESPOSIZIONE A RADIAZIONI IONIZZANTI: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 12A COMMISSIONE

GIORNATA DEL LIBRO. INIZIATIVE IN TUTTO IL MONDO

DETECT & PREVENT CYBER ATTACKERS FROM EXPLOITING WEB SERVERS VIA WEB SHELL…

HEALTH: COVID-19 CRISIS UNDERSCORES NEED TO ADDRESS TRADE IN FAKE PHARMACEUTICALS

Agenparl

PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF UREA/ZINC CHLORIDE EUTECTIC MIXTURE AND ITS IMPROVED EFFECT ON THE FAST AND HIGH YIELD SYNTHESIS OF INDENO[2,1-C]QUINOLINES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 aprile 2020

In this contribution, the low melting mixture urea-zinc chloride was prepared and characterized by FTIR, RAMAN and TGA. In addition, the physicochemical properties such as electrical conductivity, density, pH and refractive index were measured and analysed as function of temperature. To further expand the use of this DES as a valuable reaction medium, the three-component Povarov reaction between aromatic aldehydes, anilines and indene was studied obtaining a series of pharmacologically important indeno[2,1-c]quinolines in high yields with short reaction times. All reactions proceeded efficiently using the eutectic mixture as environmentally friendly solvent which was reused up to three cycles. Moreover, green metrics analysis showed that this protocol offers a green and very efficient alternative to the traditional reported methods for constructing the same heterocyclic system

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/D5PclysKqCc/D0NJ01342K

Post collegati

WATER-SOLUBLE POLY(N-ISOPROPYLACRYLAMIDE) NANOPARTICLES GRAFTED WITH TRIVALENT LANTHANIDE COMPLEXES AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE RATIOMETRIC NANOTHERMOMETERS

Redazione

PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF UREA/ZINC CHLORIDE EUTECTIC MIXTURE AND ITS IMPROVED EFFECT ON THE FAST AND HIGH YIELD SYNTHESIS OF INDENO[2,1-C]QUINOLINES

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF FURFURAL FROM XYLOSE CATALYZED BY A NOVEL CALCIUM GLUCONATE DERIVED CARBON SOLID ACID IN 1,4-DIOXANE

Redazione

COVID, CLEANING & KIDS: SAFETY FIRST

Redazione

CDC GUIDANCE FOR CREATING A CORONAVIRUS 2019 (COVID-19) COMMUNITY INTERVENTION IMPLEMENTATION PLAN AND SUMMARY

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) TREATMENT GUIDELINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More