PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF UREA/ZINC CHLORIDE EUTECTIC MIXTURE AND ITS IMPROVED EFFECT ON THE FAST AND HIGH YIELD SYNTHESIS OF INDENO[2,1-C]QUINOLINES

In this contribution, the low melting mixture urea-zinc chloride was prepared and characterized by FTIR, RAMAN and TGA. In addition, the physicochemical properties such as electrical conductivity, density, pH and refractive index were measured and analysed as function of temperature. To further expand the use of this DES as a valuable reaction medium, the three-component Povarov reaction between aromatic aldehydes, anilines and indene was studied obtaining a series of pharmacologically important indeno[2,1-c]quinolines in high yields with short reaction times. All reactions proceeded efficiently using the eutectic mixture as environmentally friendly solvent which was reused up to three cycles. Moreover, green metrics analysis showed that this protocol offers a green and very efficient alternative to the traditional reported methods for constructing the same heterocyclic system