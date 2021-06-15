(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21269-21278

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03563K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Sharanabasava D. Hiremath, Ram U. Gawas, Dharmendra Das, Viraj G. Naik, Akhil A. Bhosle, Vishnu Priya Murali, Kaustabh Kumar Maiti, Raghunath Acharya, Mainak Banerjee, Amrita Chatterjee

A new AIE-based fluorimetric probe (TPE-PMI) has been successfully developed utilizing Gabriel reaction for the selective detection of hydrazine in solid, liquid and vapour phases.

