RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21269-21278
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03563K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sharanabasava D. Hiremath, Ram U. Gawas, Dharmendra Das, Viraj G. Naik, Akhil A. Bhosle, Vishnu Priya Murali, Kaustabh Kumar Maiti, Raghunath Acharya, Mainak Banerjee, Amrita Chatterjee
A new AIE-based fluorimetric probe (TPE-PMI) has been successfully developed utilizing Gabriel reaction for the selective detection of hydrazine in solid, liquid and vapour phases.
