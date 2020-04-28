martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Agenparl

PHOTOREFORMING OF FOOD WASTE INTO VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS OVER VISIBLE-LIGHT-ABSORBING CATALYSTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

Photoreforming offers a simple, sunlight-driven method for transforming food waste into valuable chemicals and clean H2 fuel, but the minimal previous research on this topic relied on expensive and UV-absorbing catalysts. Here, we utilise two precious-metal-free and visible-light-driven photocatalytic systems (CdS quantum dots in alkaline solution and carbon nitride with co-catalyst Ni2P under neutral conditions) to photoreform a variety of carbohydrates, fats, proteins and real-world mixed wastes into H2 and organic products such as formate. CdS offers higher efficiencies in alkaline media than a benchmark TiO2|RuO2-Pt catalyst, but carbon footprint calculations suggest that photoreforming with carbon nitride|Ni2P in pure H2O offers a more sustainable route towards real-world application.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/Aoc_BZxEtGI/D0GC01240H

