PHOTOREFORMING OF BIOMASS IN METAL SALT HYDRATE SOLUTIONS

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01686A, Communication

Open Access Open Access

Christian M. Pichler, Taylor Uekert, Erwin Reisner

A combined process using LiBr metal salt hydrates and photoreforming converts cellulosic biomass into H 2 and organic reaction products.

