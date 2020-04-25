sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
PHOTOREFORMING OF BIOMASS IN METAL SALT HYDRATE SOLUTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020

Christian M. Pichler, Taylor Uekert, Erwin Reisner
A combined process using LiBr metal salt hydrates and photoreforming converts cellulosic biomass into H2 and organic reaction products.
