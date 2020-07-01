giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
PHOTOPHYSICAL AND ELECTROCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF TWO TRANS-A2B-CORROLES: DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PHENYL OR PYRENYL GROUPS AT MESO-10 POSITION

The present study reports the optical and photophysical properties of trans-A2B-corrole possessing pyrenyl unit attached at the meso-10-position and compares it with model trans-A2B-corrole having phenyl substituent at that position. In contrast to model meso-substituted corrole the new pyrenyl-corrole shows slightly red-shifted absorption bands and blue-shifted emission, slightly higher fluorescence quantum yield, but more important, it shows better photo-stability under white-light illumination. Theoretical calculations were used to determine the electronic transitions and geometries of the singlet and triplet excited states (TD-DFT and NTO). Moreover, we demonstrate that the pyrenyl-corrole in analogy to previously studied model corroles is able to generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) under visible light using photo-degradation of 1,3-diphenylisobenzofuran (DBPF), a singlet oxygen quencher, and EPR spectroscopy allied with the spin-trapping method. The results show that pyrenyl unit attached at the meso-10-position of the corrole increases photo-stability and efficiency in ROS generation compared to the phenyl substituent.

