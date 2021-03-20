sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
PHOTOISOMERIZATION-INDUCED PATTERNING OF ION-PAIRING MATERIALS BASED ON ANIONIC AZOBENZENE AND ITS COMPLEX WITH FLUORESCENT π-ELECTRONIC SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07640F, Communication
Ryohei Yamakado, Issei Kitamura, Mitsuo Hara, Shusaku Nagano, Takahiro Seki, Hiromitsu Maeda
Large mass transport driven by the difference in the photoisomerization-induced surface tension was demonstrated in ion pairs of anionic azobenzene and a cationic polymer. This material motion enabled the fluorescence…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/bxRyH9M7-78/D0CC07640F

PHOTOISOMERIZATION-INDUCED PATTERNING OF ION-PAIRING MATERIALS BASED ON ANIONIC AZOBENZENE AND ITS COMPLEX WITH FLUORESCENT π-ELECTRONIC SYSTEM

