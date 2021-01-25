(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 25 gennaio 2021
Title: Photography, anthropology and history [electronic resource] : expanding the frame / edited by Christopher Morton [and] Elizabeth Edwards.
Imprint: London New York : Routledge, 2016.
Shelfmark: Taylor and Francis ebooks
Subjects: Photography in anthropology.
Photography in ethnology.
Photography in historiography.
Anthropology — Technique.
Archaeology — Technique.
Archaeology — Technique. fast (OCoLC)fst
Photography in anthropology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Photography in ethnology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Photography in historiography. fast (OCoLC)fst
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3248701a