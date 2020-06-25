PHOTOEXCITED ENERGY RELAXATION AND VIBRONIC COUPLINGS IN π-CONJUGATED CARBON NANORINGS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01452D, Paper
Beatriz Rodriguez-Hernandez, A Nicolas Oldani, Aliezer Martinez-Mesa, Llinersy Uganda-Piña, Sergei Tretiak, Sebastian Fernandez-Alberti
Conjugated carbon nanorings exhibit unique photophysical properties that, combined with their tunable sizes and conformations, make them suitable for a variety of practical applications. These properties are intimately associated to…
