PHOTOELECTROCATALYTIC PROPERTIES AND MECHANISM OF RHODAMINE B DEGRADATION USING A GRAPHENE OXIDE/AG3PO4/NI FILM ELECTRODE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00864H, Paper

Di Zhao, Fu-Cai Dai, Ai-Chang Li, Yu Chen, Gui-Hua Li, Qian Wang, Wen-Shuo Hou, Hong-Zhi Zhou

Graphene oxide (GO)/Ag3PO4/Ni composite film electrodes were prepared by composite electrodeposition using a mixture of ammonium phosphate and GO aqueous suspension as the electrolyte. The morphology, crystallinity, and optical characteristics…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/hB3sHV4oT3M/D0NJ00864H