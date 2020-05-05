PHOTOELECTROCATALYTIC PROPERTIES AND MECHANISM OF RHODAMINE B DEGRADATION USING A GRAPHENE OXIDE/AG3PO4/NI FILM ELECTRODE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00864H, Paper
Di Zhao, Fu-Cai Dai, Ai-Chang Li, Yu Chen, Gui-Hua Li, Qian Wang, Wen-Shuo Hou, Hong-Zhi Zhou
Graphene oxide (GO)/Ag3PO4/Ni composite film electrodes were prepared by composite electrodeposition using a mixture of ammonium phosphate and GO aqueous suspension as the electrolyte. The morphology, crystallinity, and optical characteristics…
