PHOTODYNAMIC PROPERTIES OF TUNGSTEN IODIDE CLUSTERS INCORPORATED INTO SILICONE: A2[M6I8L6]@SILICONE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,22257-22263
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04280C, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Thorsten Hummel, Danuta Dutczak, Alexander Y. Alekseev, Lyubov S. Adamenko, Michael A. Shestopalov, Yuri V. Mironov, David Enseling, Thomas Jüstel, Hans-Jürgen Meyer
The light-induced antibacterial and antifungal properties of A2[M6I8L6] with M = Mo and W, A = organic cation, L = ligand have been studied.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/wxVJzaDhllI/D0RA04280C

