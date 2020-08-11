martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI? SBAGLIARE è UMANO, PERSEVERARE è DIABOLICO

NIGERIA, MONSIGNOR AKUBEZE: SENZA PACE NON C’è GIUSTIZIA

15 AGOSTO, IN BRASILE GIORNATA DI RIFLESSIONE SUL “PATTO PER LA VITA”

THE EUROPEAN UNION PROVIDES €1.65 MILLION TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF THE DEVASTATING…

FASSINO: “INQUIETUDINE PER LA BIELORUSSIA”

Agenparl

PHOTODEGRADATION OF ANTIHISTAMINE CHLORPHENIRAMINE USING A NOVEL IRON-INCORPORATED CARBON MATERIAL AND SOLAR RADIATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Water pollution due to emerging contaminants is a topic that should be researched to a greater extent because of the ignorance of adverse effects these pollutants may have on living beings. For this reason, the implementation of tertiary treatments is important for the removal of these contaminants from aqueous effluents including the heterogeneous photo-Fenton like (HPFL) process. In this investigation, an organic carbon xerogel incorporated with Fe3+ (XFe) has been used as a photocatalyst for the degradation of the antihistamine chlorpheniramine in an aqueous media with pH 3 at room temperature. The characterization of the material revealed the presence of Fe(III) and oxygenated groups on the surface as well as its ability to be activated with visible radiation, thereby, making it a viable material for the oxidation of contaminants present in the aqueous phase. The kinetic study has revealed that the degradation kinetic constants were 4.20 × 10−1 min−1 and 1.57 × 10−3 min−1 for HPFL and photolysis processes, respectively, revealing that the oxidation process is favored in the presence of the carbonaceous material. The by-products derived from various post-degradation processes presented low toxicity when verified by cytotoxicity tests. Moreover, the catalyst activation mechanism demonstrated that the process occurs through the formation of the ˙HO radical. In conclusion, the HPFL process was the most feasible for the degradation of chlorpheniramine in aqueous media, as it had greater interaction with the ˙HO radical in the rupture of the contaminant.

Graphical abstract: Photodegradation of antihistamine chlorpheniramine using a novel iron-incorporated carbon material and solar radiation

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/9bApRXNuTDg/D0EW00413H

Post collegati

SERIES: DTP30F47, 30-YEAR 0.875% TREASURY INFLATION-INDEXED BOND, DUE 2/15/2047

Redazione

BIRMINGHAM SAYS ‘THANK YOU’ TO VOLUNTEERS

Redazione

IL CENTRO CIVICO OLTRISARCO-ASLAGO RIMARRà CHIUSO NEI GIORNI DA GIOVEDì 13 A VENERDì 21 AGOSTO 2020

Redazione

AFFIDAMENTO DIRETTO ALLA FARMACIA S.EMERENZIANA DI CAMISASCA DARIO DI N. 2 TERMOSCANNER CIG.Z392CF516F

Redazione

REINFORCED MACROMOLECULAR MICELLE-CROSSLINKED HYALURONATE GELS INDUCED BY WATER/DMSO BINARY SOLVENT

Redazione

REGULATING PHASE TRANSITION OF BI4O5BR2 THROUGH THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF “DRAG FORCE” AND FACET RECOGNITION OF BRANCHED POLYETHYLENEIMINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More