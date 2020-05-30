sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 30 MAGGIO

IN SPAGNA IN ARRIVO AIUTI ECONOMICI PER I PIù POVERI

USA, CASO FLOYD. LA CHIESA: SCONFIGGERE IL RAZZISMO

CORONAVIRUS, CAUDA: SERVONO NORME EUROPEE DI PREVENZIONE

FASE2, DI MAIO: NESSUNO CI TRATTI COME LAZZARETTO, PAZIENZA HA LIMITE

LA FORTEZZA, VIRTù UMANA E DONO DELLO SPIRITO PER I NOSTRI TEMPI

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SEASONAL WORKERS FROM NON-EU COUNTRIES INCREASES BY 4,500

LAUDATO SI’, ARCHITETTO BOERI: SERVE ALLEANZA TRA BORGHI E CITTà

PHOTOCHEMICAL DEPOSITION OF AMORPHOUS MOSX ON ONE-DIMENSIONAL NANBO3-CDS HETEROJUNCTION PHOTOCATALYST FOR HIGHLY EFFICIENT VISIBLE-LIGHT-DRIVEN HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 maggio 2020

A novel ternary MoSx-CdS-NaNbO3 (MoSx-CN) photocatalyst was successfully fabricated through a two-step method (hydrothermal synthesis and photo-deposition step). The consequences illustrated that CdS nanoparticles and amorphous MoSx uniformly dispersed on one-dimensional (1D) NaNbO3 nanowires, thus forming multi-junctions (CdS-NaNbO3, CdS-MoSx and NaNbO3-MoSx) which could heighten migration efficiency of photo-excited charge carriers. Additionally, abundant of unsaturated sulfur atoms in MoSx had strong attraction to H+, thus working as active sites for water splitting. Consequently, the optimized composite sample (MoSx-CN-100) exhibited a hydrogen (H2) evolution efficiency of 2.386 mmol g-1 h-1, which was about 125.58 and 11.93 times as that of NaNbO3 and CdS, respectively. Moreover, ternary photocatalyst also exhibited superb stability in the long-term hydrogen production process compared with binary and single samples. Our work provided a new sight in the rational designing of multi-heterojunction photocatalysts with high efficiency for H2 evolution under the visible light irradiation.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/8dlqXmD8WTA/D0DT01290D

