venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Agenparl

PHOTOCATALYZED CROSS-DEHYDROGENATIVE COUPLING OF SILANES WITH ALCOHOLS AND WATER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00129A, Communication
Haiping Lv, Ronibala Devi Laishram, Jingchao Chen, Ruhima Khan, Yuanbin Zhu, Shiyuan Wu, Jianqiang Zhang, Xingyuan Liu, Baomin Fan
An efficient method for the dehydrogenative coupling of silanes with alcohols under photocatalysis was developed. The reaction proceeded in the presence of Ru(bpy)¬3Cl2 (0.5 mol%) under visible light irradiation in…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/qKEytf6Kneg/D1CC00129A

