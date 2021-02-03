PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF METHYLENE BLUE UNDER UV AND VISIBLE LIGHT BY BROOKITE–RUTILE BI-CRYSTALLINE PHASE OF TIO2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05162D, Paper
Min Gu Kim, Ji Eun Lee, Kang Seok Kim, Jeong Min Kang, Jeong Hoon Lee, Kwang Ho Kim, Min Cho, Seung Geol Lee
Brookite–rutile bi-crystalline phase of TiO2 were synthesized and applied for the degradation of methylene blue under UV and visible light irradiation by photocatalytic reaction.
