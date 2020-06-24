PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY AND THE ELECTRON TRANSPORT MECHANISM OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE MICROSPHERE/PORPHYRIN IMPLANTED WITH SMALL SIZE COPPER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,13528-13535

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01953D, Paper

Xuyuan Feng, Zhiyuan Liu, Lixia Qin, Shi-Zhao Kang, Xiangqing Li

Special passageways for electron transfer and strong synergistic effect in the TiO 2 microsphere/hydroxylporphyrin with special copper as the interfacial linker played important roles in improving photocatalytic activity of the nano–micro composite.

