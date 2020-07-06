lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1%

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

Agenparl

PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY AND PHOTOCORROSION OF ORIENTED BIVO4 SINGLE CRYSTAL THIN FILMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

As one of the most promising photocatalytic materials, the understanding of photocatalytic anisotropy of bismuth vanadate is of great significance. Here BiVO4 films were grown on (001)- and (111)- oriented yttrium stabilized zirconia substrates (YSZ (001) and YSZ (111)) by pulsed laser deposition. The morphology of BiVO4 film deposited on YSZ (001) is composed of square and flake nanoparticles, whereas that on YSZ (111) consists of irregular hexagonal nanoparticles. The degradation rate of rhodamine B in aqueous solution by BiVO4/YSZ (001) film is over twice than that of BiVO4/YSZ (111) film. After photocatalytic reaction, some smaller nanoparticles appeared on the edges and boundaries of the grains, and the V element was detected in the solution. The intensities of electron paramagnetic resonance signal of the samples were reduced after reaction. Furthermore, the amount of V dissolved in the solution decreased with the increase in the signal intensity of electron paramagnetic resonance.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/gsU4B-7VCRU/D0CY00920B

Post collegati

INTERFACE ENGINEERING OF OXYGEN-VACANCY-RICH NICO2O4/NICOP HETEROSTRUCTURE AS AN EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYST FOR OVERALL WATER-SPLITTING

Redazione

PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY AND PHOTOCORROSION OF ORIENTED BIVO4 SINGLE CRYSTAL THIN FILMS

Redazione

FABRICATION AND SERS PROPERTIES OF COMPLEX AND ORGANIZED NANOPARTICLE PLASMONIC CLUSTERS STABLE IN SOLUTION

Redazione

DECONVOLUTION OF PHASE-SIZE-STRAIN EFFECTS IN METAL CARBIDE NANOCRYSTALS FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

CARBON NANOTUBES SORTING DUE TO COMMENSURATE MOLECULAR WRAPPING

Redazione

MY03: YOUTH MIGRATION BY AGE GROUP, TYPE OF MIGRATION AND ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT, 2019 – 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More