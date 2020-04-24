PHOTOCARRIER RELAXATION PATHWAY IN SELENIUM QUANTUM DOTS AND ITS APPLICATION FOR UV-VIS PHOTODETECTING

Chain-like materials have recently attracted significant attention due to their unique structure and outstanding electro-optical properties. However, the photocarrier dynamics and pathways in these materials that determine the electro-optical performances of the prepared devices have barely been touched. Herein, one typical chain-like materials e quantum dots (Se QDs) were prepared via a facile liquid phase exfoliation approach. The photocarrier dynamics in selenium quantum dots were systematically investigated via ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy in the ultraviolet-visible regime. Four photocarrier decay pathways with different lifetime times were firstly detected, endues the elucidation and reconstruction of the energy schematic diagram of Se QDs. Thanks to the broadband photo-response and fast recovery time of Se QDs, a photoelectrochemical (PEC)-typed photodetector was proposed for the first time to our knowledge, demonstrating excellent photodetection properties. Considering the feasible fabrication method and clear photocarrier pathways, the excellent photocurrent density and stability of this photodetector undoubtedly guarantee the promising of selenium for advanced photonics devices.