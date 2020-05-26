martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Agenparl

PHOTO ZIPPER LOCKED DNA NANOMACHINE WITH INTERNAL STANDARD FOR PRECISE MIRNA IMAGING IN LIVING CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00394H, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Yue Zhang, Yue Zhang, Xiaobo Zhang, Yu-yi Li, Yuling He, Ying Liu, Huangxian Ju
DNA nanomachine is capable of converting tiny trigger to autonomous accelerated cascade hybridization reactions and has been used as signal amplification strategy for intracellular imaging. However, the “always active” property…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/9fOgT5RNyYM/D0SC00394H

