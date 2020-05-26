PHOTO ZIPPER LOCKED DNA NANOMACHINE WITH INTERNAL STANDARD FOR PRECISE MIRNA IMAGING IN LIVING CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00394H, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00394H, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yue Zhang, Yue Zhang, Xiaobo Zhang, Yu-yi Li, Yuling He, Ying Liu, Huangxian Ju
DNA nanomachine is capable of converting tiny trigger to autonomous accelerated cascade hybridization reactions and has been used as signal amplification strategy for intracellular imaging. However, the “always active” property…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
DNA nanomachine is capable of converting tiny trigger to autonomous accelerated cascade hybridization reactions and has been used as signal amplification strategy for intracellular imaging. However, the “always active” property…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/9fOgT5RNyYM/D0SC00394H