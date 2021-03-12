PHOTO-TUNABLE EPSILON-NEAR-ZERO BEHAVIOR IN A SELF-ASSEMBLED LIQUID CRYSTAL – NANOPARTICLE HYBRID MATERIAL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01039A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Amit Bhardwaj, S. Vimala, Sachin Bhat, Channabasaveshwar V. Yelamaggad, Geetha G Nair

Dynamic tuning of electromagnetic response is an important parameter to realize exotic applications of optical metamaterials. Self-assembly achieved via the incorporation of soft materials is an attractive approach to achieve…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA01039A