PHOTO-RESPONSIVE SCHOTTKY DIODE BEHAVIOR OF A DONOR-ACCEPTOR CO-CRYSTAL WITH VIOLET BLUE LIGHT EMISSION

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00020A, Paper

Sanjay Kumar, Soumen Singha, Rajkumar Jana, RITUPARNA MONDAL, Partha Pratim Bag, Partha Pratim Ray, Corrado Rizzoli, Nandan Pakhira, Kajal Gupta, Arabinda Mallick, RAJAT SAHA

Herein, we report the crystal structure, supramolecular structure, electronic transport property and optoelectronic behaviour of a co-crystal made of tetrabromoterephthalic acid (TBTA) and quinoxaline (QUIN) (1:1). The sample has been…

