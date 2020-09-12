PHOTO RELEASED OF SUSPECT IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 12 settembre 2020

Homicide Unit investigators are releasing additional details, including a photo of the suspect, related to the fatal shooting that occurred earlier this morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, police were called after reports of a shooting that occurred in southeast Calgary. Officers attended the area and subsequently located a vehicle several minutes later that had collided into an LRT barricade at 36 Street and 26 Avenue N.E.

It was later learned that the shooting occurred outside of the Portico Hookah Lounge, located at 1806 35 Street S.E. It is believed that two groups of males became involved in a disturbance inside of the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the dispute escalated and a shooting occurred. The victim initially left the scene with witnesses, however was transported to hospital by EMS after their vehicle became involved in the collision at 36 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. This victim later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

A second man, believed to be an innocent bystander, who was standing outside at the time of the shooting was struck by a stray bullet. He was transported to hospital by EMS where he remains in stable condition. This victim is not believed to be connected to either group involved in the disturbance.

Investigators have spoken to witnesses in the area and are grateful for their cooperation. Police are now looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man, with short black hair and was wearing a Gucci shoulder bag. Photos of the suspect are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4110