sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVED TO HELP THE NHS TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS USING PLASMA

EUROPA, BERLUSCONI: DEF PRESENTATO DAL GOVERNO INSUFFICIENTE PER AFFRONTARE EMERGENZA ECONOMICA

ARTICOLO CISL MEDICI

SCHIFANI: CONSIGLIERA TOSCANA MONTEMAGNI SI SCUSI CON GIORNALISTI ITALPRESS

GOVERNMENT DECIDES ON DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS FINANCING AND REBORROWING OF VALUE-ADDED TAX

DEF 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN 5A COMMISSIONE E AUDIZIONI PRELIMINARI IN COMMISSIONI…

DEF 2020: AUDIZIONI PRELIMINARI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 5A SENATO E V CAMERA

25 APRILE, DI MAIO: NON DIMENTICARE COME SIAMO ARRIVATI AD AVERE QUESTA…

CORONAVIRUS, ARCURI: 4 MAGGIO PARTIRANNO I TEST SIEROLOGICI SU CAMPIONE DI 150…

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE ONLINE OPENING…

Agenparl

PHOTO RELEASE — HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES DELIVERS GUIDED MISSILE DESTROYER DELBERT D. BLACK (DDG 119) TO U.S. NAVY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEWPORT NEWS (USA), sab 25 aprile 2020

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to the U.S. Navy today.

Delbert black (DDG 119) Delivered

Donny Dorsey (right), Ingalls DDG 119 ship program manager; Commander Matthew McKenna (center), DDG 119 prospective commanding officer; and Peter T. Christman III, DDG 51 Project Office, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast, practice safe social distancing while signing the DD 250 transferring custody of Delbert Black (DDG 119) to the United States Navy on Friday, April 24, at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss. Photo by Lance Davis/HII

Documents signed today mark the official transfer of custody of the ship from HII to the Navy. Delbert D. Black is scheduled to sail away from the shipyard in August 2020.

“We are proud to deliver our 32nd state-of-the-art destroyer to the Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Our workforce plays a critical role in protecting those who serve our nation. We continue to fulfill our mission as shipbuilders by building highly capable warships that meet and exceed the needs of our military partners.”

DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a gunner’s mate and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The shipyard currently has four more DDGs under construction including Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/photo-release-huntington-ingalls-industries-delivers-guided-missile-destroyer-delbert-d-black-ddg-119-to-u-s-navy

Post collegati

PHOTO RELEASE — HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES DELIVERS GUIDED MISSILE DESTROYER DELBERT D. BLACK (DDG 119) TO U.S. NAVY

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVED TO HELP THE NHS TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS USING PLASMA

Redazione

WEEK IN REVIEW: APRIL 20-24

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘HAPPILY EVER AFTER’ AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

Redazione

A LONG GAMMA-RAY BURST IN AN ANCIENT GALAXY

Redazione

SES-MOD–01294 – DIRECTV ENTERPRISES, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More