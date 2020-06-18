PHOTO-REGULATED SUPRAMOLECULAR STAR WITH A PILLAR[6]ARENE-COATED METAL–ORGANIC POLYHEDRON (MOP) CORE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6676-6679
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00536C, Communication
Xiang Hao, Zejian Leng, Dan Sun, Feng Peng, Akram Yasin
We report a photo-regulated supramolecular star centered by a pillar[6]arene-coated metal–organic polyhedron (MOP) core.
