PHOTO-PHYSICAL, THEORETICAL AND PHOTO-CYTOTOXIC EVALUATION OF A NEW CLASS OF LANTHANIDE (III)–CURCUMIN/DIKETONE COMPLEXES FOR PDT APPLICATION

Herein we reported the synthesis, characterization, photophysical and photocytotoxicity studies of a new class of curcumin-based Lanthanide(III) complexes of general molecular formula, [La(1,10-phen)2(L)(NO3)2] (1-4) where L= 1-phenylbutane-1,3-dione (L1, 1), 1-(anthracen-9-yl)butane-1,3-dione (L2, 2), 1-(3a1,5a1-dihydropyren-1-yl)butane-1,3-dione (L3, 3) and curcumin (L4, 4). The complex 1 was characterized by single crystal X-ray crystallography and it exhibited N4O6 coordination of La(III). The presence of low-lying and long-lived triplet excited state enabled the luminiscent complexes (2-4) to generate singlet oxygen (1O2) in high yield when the complex was activated with the visible light (400-700 nm, 10 J cm-2), which could be responsible for photo-ablation of cancer cells. Complexes (2-4) exhibited remarkable photocytotoxicity in HeLa and MCF-7 cells with photocytotoxicity index >50 in presence of visible light (400-700 nm, 10 J cm-2 ), while they were non-toxic in dark with an IC50 value of >100 µM. Significantly less toxicity (IC50> 100 µM in dark; IC50 in visible light ~60 µM) of the complexes in MCF-10A (normal cells) in dark and in visible light suggested for targeting anticancer activity. Further studies showed that complex 4 induces caspase dependent apoptosis through mitochondrial damage, mitochondrial respiration inhibition and reactive oxygen species (ROS) elevation. Cytosolic localization in HeLa cells of complex 4 having an curcumin moiety as a ﬂuorophore was proved from the confocal microscopic studies. Photocytotoxicity of the complexes (1-4) were directly correlated to the efficacy of the complexes to generate singlet oxygen that was resulted in photocytotoxicity order 4>3>2>>1. Photo-physical studies revealed that the chelation of curcumin by La(III) facilitated the intersystem crossing in curcumin by reducing the energy gap of the singlet to triplet excited state. Therefore, the presence of low-lying and long-lived triplet excited state was responsible for increasing generation of singlet oxygen and there by photo-cytotoxicity in HeLa and MCF-7 cells. The present study has given an overall (Chemistry to biology) perspective on the effect of La(III) in the photo-cytotoxicity of selected photo-active curcumin-based β-diketonate ligands.

