PHOTO-DRIVEN SELF-POWERED BIOSENSOR FOR ULTRASENSITIVE MICRORNA DETECTION VIA DNA CONFORMATION-CONTROLLED CO-SENSITIZATION BEHAVIOR

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03039B, Communication
Panpan Gai, Xinke Kong, Shuxia Zhang, Panpan Song, Feng Li
We successfully developed a photoelectrochemical enzymatic fuel cell (PEFC)-based self-powered biosensing platform for microRNA detection via DNA conformation change-controlled co-sensitization behavior, which could offer an ultrasensitive detection of microRNA down…
