PHOTO-DRIVEN SELF-POWERED BIOSENSOR FOR ULTRASENSITIVE MICRORNA DETECTION VIA DNA CONFORMATION-CONTROLLED CO-SENSITIZATION BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03039B, Communication
Panpan Gai, Xinke Kong, Shuxia Zhang, Panpan Song, Feng Li
We successfully developed a photoelectrochemical enzymatic fuel cell (PEFC)-based self-powered biosensing platform for microRNA detection via DNA conformation change-controlled co-sensitization behavior, which could offer an ultrasensitive detection of microRNA down…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/AUqIROh7msU/D0CC03039B

