venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
PHONE CALL BETWEEN PRIME MINISTER SHRI NARENDRA MODI AND HER EXCELLENCY METTE FREDERIKSEN, PRIME MINISTER OF DENMARK

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Prime Minister had a telephone conversation today with Her Excellency Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.
The leaders compared notes on the steps taken in the two countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.  Prime Minister appreciated Denmark’s success in lifting the lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in infections.  It was agreed that Indian and Danish experts would remain in touch to learn from each other’s experience.

Both leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen India-Denmark relations, and discussed the ways in which both countries could work together in the post-COVID world.  

They welcomed the successful organisation of the Joint Commission Meeting between the two Foreign Ministers on 12 May 2020.  

Agreeing that sectors like Health Research, Clean and Green Energy, and Climate Change resilience offer tremendous scope for mutually beneficial collaboration, the leaders committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark.  

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=204011

