(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 24 maggio 2021
Title: Philosophy and the puzzles of Hamlet [electronic resource] : a study of Shakespeare’s method / by Leon Craig.
Author: Craig, Leon Harold, author.
Imprint: New York, New York London, England : Bloomsbury Academic, [2014]”;”©2014
Shelfmark: Ebook Central
Subjects: Shakespeare, William, 1564-1616. Hamlet.
Shakespeare, William, 1564-1616 — Political and social views.
Shakespeare, William, 1564-1616 — Philosophy.
Politics and literature — Great Britain — History — 17th century.
Politics in literature.
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3270866a