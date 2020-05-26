Philosophical Foundations of the Law of Equity

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 26 maggio 2020

Dennis Klimchuk is Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law at the University of Western Ontario. His main research interests are in philosophy of law, especially private law theory, and the history of political philosophy, especially the early modern period. He was a contributor to two earlier volumes in OUP’s Philosophical Foundations of law series (on unjust enrichment and on property) and is co-editor, with Lisa Austin, of Private Law and the Rule of Law (OUP 2014).

Irit Samet is a Professor in The Dickson Poon School of Law, which she joined in 2008 after teaching in Oxford and Essex. Irit’s main research interests lie in the areas of equity, property law, theory of private law, and ethics. Her monograph on the normative foundations of the law of equity was published by OUP in 2018. Irit has published numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals (such as the MLR, Jurisprudence, Kantian Review, and OJLS), as well as in edited collections published by OUP (such as Philosophical Foundations of Fiduciary Law and Philosophical Foundations of Property Law).

Henry E. Smith is Fessenden Professor of Law and the Director of the Project on the Foundations of Private Law at Harvard Law School. Previously, he taught at the Northwestern University School of Law and was the Fred A. Johnston Professor of Property and Environmental Law at Yale Law School. He has written extensively on property, equity, remedies, and private law theory.