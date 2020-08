(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), lun 17 agosto 2020



The general conditions index from this business outlook survey is a diffusion index of manufacturing conditions within the Philadelphia Federal Reserve district. This survey, widely followed as an indicator of manufacturing sector trends, is correlated with the ISM manufacturing index and the index of industrial production.

