Weakness and passivity : phenomenology of the body after Paul / Espen Dahl — Perceiving the vulnerable body : Merleau-Ponty’s contribution to psychoanalyses / Ståle Finke — Torture and traumatic dehiscence : Améry and Fanon on bodily vulnerability / Alexandra Magearu — Framing embodiment in violent narratives / Cassandra Falke — Only vulnerable creatures suffer : on suffering, embodiment and existential health / Ola Sigurdson — The living body beyond scientific certainty : brokenness, uncanniness, affectedness / Thor Eirik Eriksen — No way out : a phenomenology of pain / Christian Grüny — Toward a phenomenology of fatigue / Katherine J. Morris — Suffering’s double disclosure and the normality of experience / James McGuirk — Re-possibilizing the world : recovery from serious illness, injury or impairment / Drew Leder — Notes from a heart attack : a phenomenology of an altered body / Kevin Aho — Broken pregnancies : assisted reproductive technology and temporality / Talia Welsh — Dying bodies and dead bodies : a phenomenological analysis of dementia, coma and brain death / Fredrik Svenaeus.