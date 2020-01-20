20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

BERLINO: PUTIN PARTECIPA ALLA CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE SULLA LIBIA

PARTECIPAZIONE DEL MINISTRO DI MAIO AL CONSIGLIO AFFARI ESTERI

AMBASSADOR RAMPLING RENEWS UK’S COMMITMENT TO TRIPOLI

PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE OF BELARUS V.RYBAKOV PARTICIPATES IN THE EVENT ON UN TECHNICAL…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU SICUREZZA ESERCENTI PROFESSIONI SANITARIE – MERCOLEDì DALLE 9,30 DIRETTA…

AMBASSADOR AUDRA PLEPYTė ELECTED AS VICE-PRESIDENT OF BUREAU OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF…

FUND FOR LOCAL COOPERATION (FLC) 2020: CALL FOR PROJECT PROPOSALS IN SOUTH…

INDIAN PARLIAMENTARIANS TOUR UK’S LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER

LIBIA, DOPO BERLINO CRESCE LA SPERANZA DI PACE

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS EBRD PRESIDENT

Home » PHENOMENOLOGY OF THE BROKEN BODY
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network

PHENOMENOLOGY OF THE BROKEN BODY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, lun 20 gennaio 2020

Description vi, 250 pages ; 24 cm.
Series Routledge research in phenomenology
Routledge research in phenomenology.
Note Includes bibliographical references and index.
Weakness and passivity : phenomenology of the body after Paul / Espen Dahl — Perceiving the vulnerable body : Merleau-Ponty’s contribution to psychoanalyses / Ståle Finke — Torture and traumatic dehiscence : Améry and Fanon on bodily vulnerability / Alexandra Magearu — Framing embodiment in violent narratives / Cassandra Falke — Only vulnerable creatures suffer : on suffering, embodiment and existential health / Ola Sigurdson — The living body beyond scientific certainty : brokenness, uncanniness, affectedness / Thor Eirik Eriksen — No way out : a phenomenology of pain / Christian Grüny — Toward a phenomenology of fatigue / Katherine J. Morris — Suffering’s double disclosure and the normality of experience / James McGuirk — Re-possibilizing the world : recovery from serious illness, injury or impairment / Drew Leder — Notes from a heart attack : a phenomenology of an altered body / Kevin Aho — Broken pregnancies : assisted reproductive technology and temporality / Talia Welsh — Dying bodies and dead bodies : a phenomenological analysis of dementia, coma and brain death / Fredrik Svenaeus.
Subject Human body (Philosophy)
Diseases.
Phenomenology.
Diseases.
Human body (Philosophy)
Phenomenology.
Other Author Dahl, Espen, 1974- editor.
Falke, Cassandra, editor.
Eriksen, Thor Erik, editor.
ISBN hardcover
hardcover
ISBN/ISSN

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3060089a

Related posts

WHY PLACE MATTERS

Redazione

PHENOMENOLOGY OF THE BROKEN BODY

Redazione

ROUTLEDGE HANDBOOK OF CRITICAL INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Redazione

THE ROUTLEDGE HANDBOOK OF EMERGENCE

Redazione

ART AND COMMERCE IN LATE IMPERIAL RUSSIA

Redazione

TROY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More