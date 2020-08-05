PHENOL-LIKE GROUPS FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS STRUCTURALLY MIMICKING NATURAL ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HIGHLY EFFICIENT ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY TREATMENT

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a syndrome characterized by rapid loss of renal excretory function with high in-hospital mortality. The excess generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in kidneys during AKI has been considered as a major cause of renal failure. Currently available antioxidants for AKI treatment often lack required antioxidative efficacy or renal accumulation rate. Herein, inspired by the structure of natural phenolic antioxidants, phenol groups enriched graphene quantum dots (h-GQDs) with both high ROS scavenging efficacy and renal specificity are constructed for AKI antioxidative therapy. Similar to natural polyphenols, the abundant phenol groups on h-GQDs are demonstrated to be the active components to exert antioxidative effects. Further exhaustive mechanistic investigations demonstrate that the ultrahigh antioxidative activity of h-GQDs originates not solely from the phenol groups, but from the synergy between adjacent phenol groups, as well as the removal of unfavorable carbonyl groups on h-GQDs. In AKI mice, h-GQDs can effectively protect kidneys from oxidative injury with only one-sixteenth dose of clinical antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and show no evidence of toxicity. The finding of this study will facilitate development of high-performance carbon-based antioxidative platforms via structure-activity relationships, making them promising candidates for treating AKI and other ROS-related diseases.