PHE OPENS TENDER PROCESS TO NEW MICROBIOLOGY FRAMEWORK

6 July 2020

Public Health England (PHE) is asking for suppliers to express their interest for a new national microbiology framework.

PHE is asking for expressions of interest from suppliers who provide diagnostics, research and development, manufacturing of supplies and services and provision of laboratory testing capacity for a new national microbiology framework.

The new framework, which is estimated to be worth £5bn, will replace PHE’s current microbiology framework and will support all five pillars of the UK’s testing strategy.

The framework, which is being set up in collaboration with the Department for Health and Social Care and the Cabinet Office, will allow greater commercial collaboration and is divided into the following four lots:

Diagnostics

Research and development

Manufacturing (suppliers are invited to bid to manufacture diagnostic or therapeutic products)

Laboratory capacity

Framework agreements can last for a period of up to four years and will be open to all UK public sector bodies including Public Health England, the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, NHS authorities and trusts, special health authorities and local authorities, plus academic and charitable organisations.

Further details

Please visit the EU journal website for further information and contract details

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/news/phe-expressions-news-stpry