lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN'S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 5, 2020

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN SICILIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

NASA, IL RADAR INDICA CHE LA LUNA E' RICCA DI METALLI. ESTRAZIONE…

PHE OPENS TENDER PROCESS TO NEW MICROBIOLOGY FRAMEWORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 05 luglio 2020

6 July 2020

Public Health England (PHE) is asking for suppliers to express their interest for a new national microbiology framework.

PHE is asking for expressions of interest from suppliers who provide diagnostics, research and development, manufacturing of supplies and services and provision of laboratory testing capacity for a new national microbiology framework.

The new framework, which is estimated to be worth £5bn, will replace PHE’s current microbiology framework and will support all five pillars of the UK’s testing strategy.

The framework, which is being set up in collaboration with the Department for Health and Social Care and the Cabinet Office, will allow greater commercial collaboration and is divided into the following four lots:

  • Diagnostics
  • Research and development
  • Manufacturing (suppliers are invited to bid to manufacture diagnostic or therapeutic products)
  • Laboratory capacity

Framework agreements can last for a period of up to four years and will be open to all UK public sector bodies including Public Health England, the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, NHS authorities and trusts, special health authorities and local authorities, plus academic and charitable organisations.

Further details

Please visit the EU journal website for further information and contract details

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/news/phe-expressions-news-stpry

