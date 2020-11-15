PHD STUDENT IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY OF BIOBASED MATERIALS FOR EMULSIONS AND POROUS MATERIALS (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 15 novembre 2020
Type:
PhD Student
Contract type:
Fixed term contract
Duration:
14 + 22 + 12 months extension
Place:
Hautcharage
Context
Your work environment
The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.
You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department
Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the “Materials Research and Technology” (MRT) department, with its 200 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. MRT’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars: nanomaterials and nanotechnology, scientific instrumentation and process technology, structural composites, and functional polymers.
The department also includes four high-tech platforms, focusing on composites, prototyping, characterization and testing. These platforms serve both LIST research staff, and other stakeholders in Luxembourg.
Description
The present PhD position is open under the framework of a bilateral collaborative project with University of Vienna aiming to develop porous materials from renewable feedstock for predefined applications.
We are looking for a Master Student who is expected to strongly contribute to this ambitious project through the development of innovative chemical pathways combining organic and polymers chemistries to adapt selected renewable feedstock for the formulation of stable emulsions. Organic and polymer synthesis will be developed and state-of-the art analytical techniques (FT-IR, high resolution as well as solid state NMR, Mass-spectrometry, XPS, etc) will be applied for in-depth structural characterization. The interfacial properties and emulsion forming behavior will be studied before the processing to porous materials. The morphological, mechanical and thermal properties of the resulting materials will be evaluated, among others, by SEM, TEM, BET, TGA, DSC and DMA.
Profile
Educational background
- Master degree in Organic Chemistry, Polymer Chemistry, Materials Science and related field
Technical skills
- Proven hands on experience in organic/polymer synthesis
- Good experience with structural characterization using state-of-the art techniques
- Knowledge with biobased materials
- Knowledge with surfactants and emulsions is an advantage
- Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment
Language skills
- Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory
- Knowledge of French, German and/or Luxembourgish is considered an asset
