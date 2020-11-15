lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

16/11/2020 NEW PROCEDURE FOR SELECTING WHICH COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES SHOULD FACE…

WUHAN TIENE L’EXPO MONDIALE DELLA SALUTE DOPO L’EPIDEMIA

IL PREMIER CINESE CHIEDE AFFARI MIGLIORI, SCAMBI DI INVESTIMENTI CON L’ASEAN

UK, BORIS POTREBBE DEMOLIRE LA CORTE SUPREMA DI BLAIR A SEGUITO DELLE…

IL COMITATO DI TRUMP PRESENTA LA CAUSA, ESORTA IL GIUDICE A IMPEDIRE…

USA, L’AVVOCATO DI TRUMP SIDNEY POWELL: «CI STIAMO PREPARANDO A RIBALTARE I…

VAROSHA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

USA, BOLTON: I LEADER DEL GOP DEVONO SPIEGARE AGLI ELETTORI DI TRUMP…

USA, RON KLAIN RIBADISCE LA PROMESSA DI BIDEN DI IMPORRE IL MANDATO…

USA, IL PROCURATORE GENERALE BARR SI OCCUPA DELLA FRODE ELETTORALE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PHD STUDENT IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY OF BIOBASED MATERIALS FOR EMULSIONS AND POROUS MATERIALS (M/F)

PHD STUDENT IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY OF BIOBASED MATERIALS FOR EMULSIONS AND POROUS MATERIALS (M/F)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 15 novembre 2020

Type:
PhD Student
Contract type:
Fixed term contract
Duration:
14 + 22 + 12 months extension
Place:
Hautcharage

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department

Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the “Materials Research and Technology” (MRT) department, with its 200 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. MRT’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars: nanomaterials and nanotechnology, scientific instrumentation and process technology, structural composites, and functional polymers.

The department also includes four high-tech platforms, focusing on composites, prototyping, characterization and testing. These platforms serve both LIST research staff, and other stakeholders in Luxembourg.

Description

The present PhD position is open under the framework of a bilateral collaborative project with University of Vienna aiming to develop porous materials from renewable feedstock for predefined applications.

We are looking for a Master Student who is expected to strongly contribute to this ambitious project through the development of innovative chemical pathways combining organic and polymers chemistries to adapt selected renewable feedstock for the formulation of stable emulsions. Organic and polymer synthesis will be developed and state-of-the art analytical techniques (FT-IR, high resolution as well as solid state NMR, Mass-spectrometry, XPS, etc) will be applied for in-depth structural characterization. The interfacial properties and emulsion forming behavior will be studied before the processing to porous materials.  The morphological, mechanical and thermal properties of the resulting materials will be evaluated, among others, by SEM, TEM, BET, TGA, DSC and DMA. 

Profile

Educational background

  • Master degree in Organic Chemistry, Polymer Chemistry, Materials Science and related field

Technical skills

  • Proven hands on experience in organic/polymer synthesis
  • Good experience with structural characterization using state-of-the art techniques
  • Knowledge with biobased materials
  • Knowledge with surfactants and emulsions is an advantage
  • Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment

Language skills

  • Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory
  • Knowledge of French, German and/or Luxembourgish is considered an asset

Share this page:

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/mrt-2020-013/

Post collegati

POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY AND PROCESSING OF BIOBASED MATERIALS (M/F)

Redazione

PHD STUDENT IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY OF BIOBASED MATERIALS FOR EMULSIONS AND POROUS MATERIALS (M/F)

Redazione

16/11/2020 NEW PROCEDURE FOR SELECTING WHICH COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES SHOULD FACE ‘PERIODIC REVIEW’

Redazione

SOTTODICIOTTO FILM FESTIVAL & CAMPUS

Redazione

WFC3 SPECTROSCOPY OF THE MOST MASSIVE GALAXY PROTOCLUSTERS AT COSMIC NOON

Redazione

VAROSHA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More