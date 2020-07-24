(AGENPARL) – ven 24 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

View in browser (https://mailchi.mp/stanford/phd-funding-predicting-events-donating-ppe?e=37d6b811e4)



Friday, July 24, 2020

————————————————————

** University Affairs (https://news.stanford.edu/section/university-affairs/)

————————————————————

** Committing to PhD students (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/23/stanford-commits-12-month-funding-phd-students/)

————————————————————

Provost Persis Drell is allocating funds to enable all doctoral students in good academic standing to receive 12 months of funding for up to five years.



————————————————————

** Science & Technology (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)

————————————————————

** Predicting the unpredictable (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/23/predicting-the-unpredictable/)

————————————————————

Stanford researchers combined avalanche physics with ecosystem data to create a computational method for predicting extreme ecological events.



————————————————————

** Teaching & students (https://news.stanford.edu/section/teaching-students/)

————————————————————

** Supporting front-line workers (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/23/stanford-medical-students-nonprofit-donates-1-5-million-ppe/)

————————————————————

A Stanford medical student has co-founded a nonprofit that connects charitable donations to hospitals and medical workers battling COVID-19.



————————————————————

** Other Stanford news (http://news.stanford.edu/)

————————————————————

* How AI systems use Mad Libs to teach themselves grammar (https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/how-ai-systems-use-mad-libs-teach-themselves-grammar) (Stanford HAI)

————————————————————

** The Dish

————————————————————

Professor of economics RAN ABRAMITZKY (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) has been named the new senior associate dean of the social sciences in the School of Humanities and Sciences, succeeding Ellen Markman.

https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/

————————————————————

https://fsh.stanford.edu/rentals/universityrent.shtml https://mla.stanford.edu/?utm_source=sr_is0813_2020&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=sr_is0813_2020&utm_term=sr_is0813_2020&utm_content=sr_is0813_2020

————————————————————

** Announcements

————————————————————

* 12th Annual Techie Festival (https://uit.stanford.edu/news/12th-annual-techie-festival) : Technology Training hosts the 12th Annual Techie Festival, a virtual summer event. This year’s offerings include a free virtual learning fair, special rates on classes and the Knowledge Challenge Games. It’s also a great time for Stanford faculty, staff and students to enhance their tech skills before the new academic year begins. Classes are $175 each and are eligible for STAP fund use through the end of August. Visit the Techie Festival website (https://uit.stanford.edu/service/techtraining/festival) for more information.