PH.D. STUDENT IN TRENTO/ITALY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 22 aprile 2020 We are seeking for a highly-motivated and passionate student, with a strong attitude to work in a collaborative and interdisciplinary team. Prior experience in electrophysiology is recommended.

The PhD project will use neuromorphic photonic circuits to modulate neuronal excitability in in vitro models of autism and epilepsy. Investigating the cellular mechanisms controlling neuronal excitability paves the way to develop novel therapeutic opportunities for a number of invalidating brain…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27044/

