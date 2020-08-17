lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
PH.D. STUDENT IN TOURS/FRANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 17 agosto 2020 We are seeking a motivated, organized and independent candidate for 3 years-PhD position. The project to be developed involves drug screening in cellular and animal models of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and will start in October 2020.
ALS is the most common motor neuron disease and patients usually dye after 3-5 years of symptoms’ onset. Currently, only one treatment is available worldwide for ALS, but with very modest effects. In the first phase of this project, we developed…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27593/

