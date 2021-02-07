PH.D. STUDENT IN STOCKHOLM/SWEDEN

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 07 febbraio 2021 A PhD student position is available in the Neuro-plasticity group (Ampatzis Lab) at Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden.

We are looking for one highly motivated student with an interest in neuroscience with a particular focus on motor systems. The offered position is part of ongoing projects regarding the plasticity of neuronal network organization under physiological (exercise/training) and pathophysiological conditions, such as neuromuscular disorders (NMDs) and injury. To address this…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-28326/