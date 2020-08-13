PH.D. STUDENT IN SALZBURG/AUSTRIA

giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 13 agosto 2020 The Institute of Experimental Neuroregeneration is offering a PhD student position in the field of spinal cord injury research. The Institute is part of the young and dynamic Spinal Cord Injury and Tissue Regeneration Center Salzburg (SCI-TReCS, http://sci-trecs.pmu.ac.at/). Moreover, the Paracelsus Medical University is offering a new PhD Program in Medical Sciences with lectures grouped together in the form of a summer school (https://www.pmu.ac.at/en/medicalsciencephd.html).

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27589/

