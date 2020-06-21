PH.D. STUDENT IN REGENSBURG/GERMANY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 21 giugno 2020 Welcome to the Graduate School “Neurobiology of Emotion Dysfunctions”! Our DFG-funded Graduate School offers a PhD position (TV-L E13/65%) to study “Neuronal circuits underlying social stress-induced behaviour”. Your project will focus on the consequences of social isolation and/or social dominance on emotional and social behaviour, including anxiety, fear, social interaction and aggression, and neuronal activity and networks within the limbic system. Primarily, you will explore the role of…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27291/