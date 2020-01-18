18 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

I PESCATORI E LA FEDE, UNA RELAZIONE DA CUSTODIRE

I CENTRI CAV DI ROMA, ‘CAPITALI’ DELLA VITA

LIBIA: LE INCOGNITE DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

IL PAPA: VALORIZZARE IL LAVORO DI CHI PESCA E DIFENDE IL MARE

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 18 GENNAIO

BOLIVIA: IL CONSIGLIO DEI LAICI INVITA EVO MORALES A NON PROVOCARE CONFLITTI…

ROMA, SALVINI: RAGGI FERMA ANCHE LE AUTO, PRONTI A SALVARE CITTà E…

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS PITCH INNOVATION FOR AFRICA TO UK INVESTORS

CONTE ALLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO SULLA LIBIA

MESSICO: NUOVA CAROVANA DI HONDUREGNI ALLA FRONTIERA DEL CHIAPAS

Home » PH.D. STUDENT IN NIJMEGEN/NETHERLANDS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

PH.D. STUDENT IN NIJMEGEN/NETHERLANDS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), sab 18 gennaio 2020 Work environment
The Storkebaum lab combines Drosophila and mouse genetics to unravel molecular mechanisms underlying motor neurodegenerative diseases. Our international team consists of 4 PhD students, 2 postdocs, 2 TAs, and several Master’s students. We attracted ~3 mio€ external funding and have several recent high-impact papers (see webpage).
Responsibilities
We are conducting a genetic screen to identify genes required for axonal maintenance. We screened ~20% of the Drosophila genome, and…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-26422/

Related posts

PH.D. STUDENT IN NIJMEGEN/NETHERLANDS

Redazione

VICEMINISTRO DE RELACIONES EXTERIORES DIALOGó SOBRE CONSOLIDACIóN DE PAZ Y CRISIS MIGRATORIA VENEZOLANA CON EL EURODIPUTADO JAVIER NART Y EMBAJADORES DE LA UNIóN EUROPEA EN COLOMBIA

Redazione

CULTURA: RILANCIO BIBLIOTECA L'AQUILA CON NATI PER LEGGERE

Redazione

MORASSUT AL XXV SEMINARIO DI VENEZIA CON I MEDIA BRITANNICI: “ITALIA E REGNO UNITO PROTAGONISTI IN EUROPA DELLA CLIMATE ACTION. SUL GREEN DEAL, ORA SERVONO PROGRAMMAZIONE E PROGETTI INNOVATIVI”

Redazione

INCIDENT RESPONSE FRAMEWORK

Redazione

AMR INDUSTRY ALLIANCE 2020 PROGRESS REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More