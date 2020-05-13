mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1371 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1371 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), 5 STELLE…CADENTI, MUNICIPI NEL CAOS

INTERVENTO DI BRANDO BENIFEI DURANTE LA PLENARIA

“TUTTO IL MONDO FUORI”, LA VITA DENTRO E OLTRE IL CARCERE

INQUIRY INTO FAKE COVID-19 PRODUCTS PROGRESSES

COUNTRIES CERTIFIED AS NOT COOPERATING FULLY WITH U.S. COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORTS

COUNTRIES CERTIFIED AS NOT COOPERATING FULLY WITH U.S. COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORTS

Agenparl

PH.D. STUDENT IN GENOA/ITALY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 13 maggio 2020 We are seeking a highly motivated Ph.D. student to join our project: Physiopathology of experimental models of epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder: from causative genes to behavior.

Autism spectrum disorders and epilepsy are two neurodevelopmental disorders that appear with high rate of co-occurrence, suggesting the possibility of a common genetic basis for both diseases. Hyperexcitability represents a common feature between epilepsy and some ASD cases, however, how it alters the brain…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27125/

Post collegati

REFERRAL: VETERINARY MEDICINAL PRODUCTS CONTAINING TYLOSIN BASE (AS A SINGLE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE) PRESENTED AS SOLUTIONS FOR INJECTION FOR INTRAMUSCULAR USE IN PIGS, TYLOSIN, ARTICLE 35, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINAL DECISION, 05/12/2019, 17/04/2020

Redazione

PRE-ISCRIZIONE LABORATORIO DI FONDAMENTI E DIDATTICA DELLA MUSICA

Redazione

13 MAG 2020 – BUSSOLIN (LEGA): “DEFAULT FIRENZE, FUORI I SOLDI NECESSARI O SARà RIVOLTA”

Redazione

PH.D. STUDENT IN GENOA/ITALY

Redazione

STUDY ON THE CHARACTERISTICS OFⅠB DIAMOND CRYSTALS SYNTHESIZED BY FE3O4 DOPED IN AN FE-NI-C SYSTEM

Redazione

A FACILE SYNTHESIS OF POROUS BIMETALLIC CO–NI FLUORIDES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE ASYMMETRIC SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More