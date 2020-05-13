PH.D. STUDENT IN GENOA/ITALY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 13 maggio 2020 We are seeking a highly motivated Ph.D. student to join our project: Physiopathology of experimental models of epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder: from causative genes to behavior.

Autism spectrum disorders and epilepsy are two neurodevelopmental disorders that appear with high rate of co-occurrence, suggesting the possibility of a common genetic basis for both diseases. Hyperexcitability represents a common feature between epilepsy and some ASD cases, however, how it alters the brain…

