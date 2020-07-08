mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
PH.D. STUDENT IN DERRY~LONDONDERRY/UK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 08 luglio 2020 FULLY FUNDED Ph.D. STUDENTSHIP IN COGNITIVE COMPUTATIONAL NEUROSCIENCE.

A fully funded 3-year Ph.D. studentship in Cognitive Computational Neuroscience is available to develop computational models to understand brain and behavioural data across primate species to elucidate the mechanisms underlying abstract decision making. Closing date for applications is 31st August 2020. Interviews will be held in September 2020, and the starting date is 1st January 2021.

This Ph.D. project is part of an…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27356/

