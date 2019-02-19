19 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Ph.D. Student in Brighton/UK

Compte rendu intégral de la deuxième séance du mardi 19 février 2019

Safe Bulkers posts higher earnings

On recovery, vulnerability and ritual: An exhibit in white

Programme for the 335th Session of the Governing Body

Collecting Data for the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action

Корабли Балтийского флота выполнили ракетные и артиллерийские стрельбы в море

Экипажи вертолетов Ми-24 и Ми-8 Балтийского флота отработали применение авиационных средств поражения…

Mesoporous TiO2-BiOBr Microspheres with Tailorable Adsorption Capacities for Photodegradation of Organic Water…

Vertenza latte, la Giunta dà mandato alla Sfirs: movimentare 18 milioni con…

Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

Ph.D. Student in Brighton/UK

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), mar 19 febbraio 2019 Effective treatment options and long-lasting recovery from substance use disorders have been elusive because of the propensity of drug misusers to relapse into drug-seeking and -taking. The reinstatement of these behaviours is often precipitated by re-exposure to conditioned stimuli (CS), or cues, associated with drug use. Importantly, there is considerable individual variation in the degree to which cues exert motivational control over behaviour. Accordingly, the student’s research will…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-21562/

Related posts

Compte rendu intégral de la deuxième séance du mardi 19 février 2019

Redazione Redazione

Safe Bulkers posts higher earnings

Redazione Redazione

On recovery, vulnerability and ritual: An exhibit in white

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More