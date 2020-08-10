lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 10 agosto 2020 Fleeing a past they can no longer remember, Pew wakes on a church bench, surrounded by curious strangers. Pew doesn’t have a name, they’ve forgotten it. Pew doesn’t know if they’re a girl or a boy, a child or an almost-adult. Is Pew an orphan, or something worse? And what terrible trouble are they running from? Pew won’t speak, but the men and women of this small, god-fearing town are full of questions. As the days pass, their insistent clamour will build from a murmur to a roar, as both the innocent and the guilty come undone in the face of Pew’s silence.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204465126

