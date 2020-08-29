(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 29 agosto 2020

Petroleum Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Shri R P Nishank Lays Foundation Stone for New Facilities at Central University of Odisha





29 AUG 2020 5:08PM by PIB Delhi

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today, along with Union Minister of Education, Shri Ramesh PokhriyalNishank laid the foundation stone for academic block, library and staff quarters at Central University of Odisha(CUO) in Koraput.

Shri Pradhan congratulated the faculty and students and expressed happiness at CUO establishing itself as a premier centre for higher learning in Odisha.Talking about impetus given to higher education in Odisha, Shri Pradhan said, “PM Modi has always given a special focus on higher education in Odisha. Under his leadership, several premier institutes of learning like IIM, IIT, IISER, CIPET, NISER, ICT-IOCL have been established in Odisha.”

Speaking about National Education Policy, Shri Pradhan said, “New Education Policy will enable regionally rooted industry-academia-govt partnership for the holistic development of the region.Koraput is rich in tribal diversity and NEP2020 focusing on a broad-based and creative curricula will enable CUO to provide more opportunities for disadvantaged students and also promote research-based tribal and anthropological studies in Odisha.”

Shri Pradhan also encouraged students and faculty of CUO to undertake innovative efforts, leveraging agricultural research and entrepreneurship to find better and bigger markets for Koraput’s fantastic organic farmed products, such as the world- famous Koraput ginger. “CUO will lead Odisha and India onto the path of knowledge and be the torchbearers of an AatmaNirbharBharat”, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shri R P Nishank said “I am delighted to see the progress made by the institution in tuning its objectives and processes in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.I am sure that the introduction of core science and new social science courses will add further quality dimensions to the existing faculties of CU Odisha.I am happy to note that the University is also embarking on a massive skill development program in 12 Districts of Odisha.I wish good luck to the faculty, students, and the administrative staff of CU Odisha on this happy occasion.”

